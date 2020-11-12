After running up 13% in two days after positive data from a COVID-19 vaccine trial, Aflac (AFL -2.3% ) shares slip ~4.4% in the next two sessions.

AFL touched $42.30 in trading on Tuesday, its highest point since March 2, before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

The rally makes sense. A vaccine that would bring the virus under control would mean fewer claims that Aflac would have to pay. The company provides supplemental health insurance to workers in Japan and the U.S. Some of its products pays its policyholders to cover expenses they incur when they become sick or injured.

After rising so much in a couple of days, some investors apparently considered it a good time to sell and pocket the profit.

Over the past week, AFL caught up to the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 1500 Composite Insurance Index Industry Group when looking at a six-month timeframe:

SA contributor Tariq Dennison explains his preference for Aflac over Prudential.