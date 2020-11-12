Airbnb (AIRB) plans to make its Nasdaq this year but is also considering a dual listing on the upstart Long-Term Stock Exchange, according to Bloomberg sources.

The Long-Term Stock Exchange, founded by The Lean Startup author Eric Ries, opened for trading in September and Airbnb would become the first listed company.

The listing wouldn't bring in extra money for Airbnb but would require the company to comply with the exchange's environmental, social, and governance standards. Included company's must also meet certain financial thresholds.

Previously: Airbnb delays IPO document release until next week - Bloomberg (Nov. 10 2020)