The Chinese EV sector is having another strong day after XPeng (XPEV +36.1% ) impressed with its Q3 earnings report and expressed confidence on demand in Asia and Europe during the post-earnings conference call.

Of note, Xpeng reported a positive gross margin in Q3. "The margin improvement was mainly driven by a better product mix (more sales of P7), efficiency improvement and lowered material costs," updates Bank of America on the earnings print.

Nio (NIO +10.2% ), Kandi Technologies (KNDI +6.3% ), Li Auto (LI +23.8% ) and Nio (NIO +10.2% ) are all solidly higher on a down day for the market overall.

Auto suppliers XPEL (XPEL +5.9% ), China Automotive Systems (CAAS +5.0% ) and Superior Industries (SUP +2.5% ) are also higher off the strong read on China.

A snapshot of the share price action since September 1.

