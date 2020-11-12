The Chinese EV sector is having another strong day after XPeng (XPEV +36.1%) impressed with its Q3 earnings report and expressed confidence on demand in Asia and Europe during the post-earnings conference call.
Of note, Xpeng reported a positive gross margin in Q3. "The margin improvement was mainly driven by a better product mix (more sales of P7), efficiency improvement and lowered material costs," updates Bank of America on the earnings print.
Nio (NIO +10.2%), Kandi Technologies (KNDI +6.3%), Li Auto (LI +23.8%) and Nio (NIO +10.2%) are all solidly higher on a down day for the market overall.
Auto suppliers XPEL (XPEL +5.9%), China Automotive Systems (CAAS +5.0%) and Superior Industries (SUP +2.5%) are also higher off the strong read on China.
A snapshot of the share price action since September 1.
