"Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are encouraged by improved domestic air travel demand in Q3 and the recent news of successful vaccine trials, which we believe will drive a recovery in air travel demand in 2021," Fly Leasing ( FLY -11.5% ) CEO Colm Barrington commented.

Net loss of $8.1M, or $0.26/share vs. net income of $51.7M, or $1.67/share in year ago quarter led by non-recognition of revenue for certain lessees and no aircraft sales in the current quarter.

Revenue stood at $60.08M (-56.8% Y/Y).

At Sep. 30, 2020, FLY's total assets were $3.5B, including investment in flight equipment totaling $3B; total cash stood at $307.5M.

On Oct. 15, 2020, FLY closed a new $180M term loan to be secured by 11 narrowbody aircraft; proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt.

As of Sep.30, 2020, FLY had 86 aircraft and seven engines in its portfolio; FLY's aircraft and engines are on lease to 39 airlines in 24 countries.

Average age of the portfolio, weighted by net book value of each aircraft and engine, was 8.3 years with average remaining lease term of 4.9 years, also weighted by net book value.

At Sep. 30, 2020, FLY's portfolio had contracted annualized rental revenue of ~$316M.

