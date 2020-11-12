Schrödinger +3.7% on Q3 beat, software revenue on rise

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Q3 results:

Total revenue of $25.8M, (+29% Y/Y), beating consensus by $2.29M.

Software revenue of $22.9M (+42% Y/Y)

Drug discovery revenue was $2.9M (-24% Y/Y)

Gross profit reached $15.3M (+43% Y/Y), software gross margin was 81%.

Operating expenses were $30.7M (+40% Y/Y)

Net income, after adjusting for non-controlling interests, was $3.9M, compared to a net loss of $11.5M last year.

Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats consensus by $0.08 .

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $599.5M, an increase of $315M from Q2.

Raised $325.6M net proceeds in equity financing.

Q4 estimated revenue of $40.46M and EPS of -$0.08

“We are executing on our strategic plan across every area of our business. We’re excited about the strong growth we’ve seen in our software business and the rapid progress of our internal and collaborative programs to discover and develop therapeutics.” said CEO Ramy Farid, Ph.D.

