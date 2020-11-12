Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) have expanded their strategic cooperation agreement to build a 5G-ready IP network.

That will initially replace an existing IP edge/core network in Greece and Hungary.

DT will be using Nokia's 7750 Service Router platform to modernize the network and significantly expand capacity. Those routers are managed by the Nokia Network Services Platform.

Nokia's NSP supports 5G IP transport with automated slicing across IP and optical transport layers, with end-to-end orchestration of network resource provisioning and assurance operations (aimed at simplifying operations to quickly respond to fast-changing subscriber demand).