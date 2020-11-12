A passenger aboard a small cruise in the Caribbean tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling sick in a development that sent all the other passenger back to their cabins at the captain's orders, according to a report from The Points Guy's Gene Sloan.

The sailing was the first in the Caribbean by any cruise vessel since the COVID-19 crisis was declared a pandemic in March.

Cruise line stocks Royal Caribbean (RCL -4.0% ), Carnival (CCL -8.0% ) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -3.6% ) were already lower on the day before the COVID case was reported.

Analysts have already warning that the huge rally of cruise line stocks on Monday off the Pfizer news may have been a bit premature due to the time it will take to distribute the vaccine broadly.