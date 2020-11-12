Telus (TU -0.5% ) has launched a new business unit, Telus Agriculture, designed to serve the ag industry with connected technology.

That news comes alongside the announcement of cornerstone acquisitions of sales/distribution powerhouse AFS Technologies and farm management platform Agrian.

The business-unit move brings together innovators into one business to optimize food production, in part through leveraging data to increase efficiency, production and yields.

Telus Agriculture supports more than 100M acres of agricultural land, the company says, backed by a team of more than 1,200 experts.

AFS Technologies is a "global leader in delivering value to the consumer goods industry with purpose-built integrated business planning, trade promotion management, and supply-chain management technology that drives efficiency, improves agility, and increases profitability," Telus says.

And Agrian "combines the industry’s deepest label resource with a holistic platform that manages precision agriculture, agronomy, sustainability, analytics, and compliance with striking ease and effectiveness."