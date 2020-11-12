Twist Bioscience (TWST +3.6% ), Illumina (ILMN -0.5% ) and Western Digital (WDC -3.6% ) will team up with Microsoft to advance the field of data storage in DNA.

The companies, along with member organizations, will collaborate to create a comprehensive roadmap aimed at helping the industry achieve interoperability between solutions and help establish the foundations for a cost-effective commercial archival storage ecosystem to drive the growth of digital data.

By 2024, 30% of digital businesses will mandate DNA storage trials.

To store data in DNA, a data file is converted from its digital sequence of 0’s and 1’s into a DNA sequence of A’s, C’s, T’s and G’s. The DNA data file is then synthesized (“written”) in short segments of DNA (200 to 300 bases long) and stored. In addition to storing part of the data file, each short segment contains an index to indicate its place within the overall data file. To retrieve the data, the segments are sequenced (“read”) and then decoded back into the original file. One feature of the indexing system is it allows part of the file to be biologically recovered (“random access”) before sequencing, so only data of interest is sequenced. In addition, all data is recovered error-free because error-correcting algorithms are used during the encode/decode process.

Illumina CTO Alex Aravanis, M.D., Ph.D., says, “A key component of a DNA data storage system is its ability to read back the digital information when needed. We believe Illumina’s innovative sequencing technology will be critical in enabling this market at commercial scale and look forward to collaborating with other leaders in their respective fields to make this a viable, long-term solution for archival storage.”