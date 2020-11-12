As part of its plan to continue exiting non-core businesses, Wells Fargo (WFC -2.2% ) has reached out to potential buyer for its private label credit card business, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache lists a bunch of potential suitors, starting with those companies already known for managing retailer credit cards — Alliance Data Systems (ADS -4.0% ), Synchrony Financial (SYF -1.3% ), Capital One (COF -2.2% ), and Citigroup (C -2.0% ).

Another possibility is Goldman Sachs (GS -2.2% ), a relative newcomer to consumer banking that jumped into credit cards with the Apple Card and the acquisition of GM's credit card business.

And with banks flush with cash and eager for the products that charge higher interest rates in a low-rate environment, "it would not be surprising to see unexpected bidders enter the mix as banks seek to redeploy excess liquidity into higher yielding loans," Carcache writes.

"Don't rule out DFS as a potential buyer," he added. Discover Financial (DFS -1.9% ), which has shown no interest in building its own private-label unit, had indicated it might consider getting into the segment via acquisition given the right opportunity.

See WFC's total return vs. ADS, SYF, S&P 1500 Composite Consumer Finance Index, and S&P 500 over the past year: