NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Q3 results show cloud revenue of $204M, growth of 35% Y/Y.

Total revenue of $412M, +6.7% Y/Y, beats consensus by $3.96M.

Operating income and operating margin increased to $62M and 15.1%.

Gross margin of 71.0% compared to 70.9% last year.

Cloud gross margin of 65.6% compared to 61.9% last year.

Cash Flow From operations increased 20% to $99M.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income margin increased to $93.6M and 22.7%, respectively, from $84.3M and 21.8%, respectively, prior year.

Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.02 ; GAAP EPS of $0.76 in-line.

FY Guidance: Non-GAAP total revenues $1,645M-1,655M; Non-GAAP EPS $5.63-5.73.

“The acceleration in our cloud growth is being driven by several factors, including substantial growth in new customers, rapid adoption by large enterprises, new verticals that are embracing remote service and digital transformation that has become front and center for organizations of all sizes. We witnessed an increase of over 50 percent in new customers compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, we saw a 91 percent sequential increase in digital volumes for CXone, and a 154 percent increase year-over-year, confirming the strength of our leadership in digital.” mentions Barak Eilam, CEO.

