Vuzix (VUZI -3.9% ) received initial follow-on orders and delivered M400 Smart Glasses kits to support remote support and training after rapid and successful proof of concept evaluations were performed by two new customers.

The first customer is a Fortune 500 engine manufacturer and distributor and the second company is leading global provider of pharmaceutical air transportation solutions.

Both the companies placed a follow-on order that was recently delivered for broader deployment of M400 Smart Glasses.

Also, Vuzix received a follow-on M400 Smart Glasses order from Italy-based Brochesia, a software solution provider selling smart glasses based solution into enterprise to support manufacturing, healthcare, field service and logistics.