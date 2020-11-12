S&P ends -1%, pressured late as Chicago locks down; Nasdaq -0.7%

The last-hour buying in the broader market that often appears on down days helped mitigate the day's losses, but all of the S&P's (SP500) -1% sectors closed lower.

The index is now less than 1% higher for the week as investors continued to trim Monday's outsize gains in cyclicals. But it's still up about 8% for the month.

At 2:15 p.m. ET, Chicago announced a 30-day stay-at-home order to go into effect Nov. 16 that stops gatherings at homes and calls for residents to cancel Thanksgiving plans.

The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.7% couldn't get much traction. All of the Fab 5 megacaps fell, but less than 1%.