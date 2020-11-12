Inflation murmurs grow as agribusiness ETF jumps most in 6 months

The move higher in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) may be another sign that markets are are starting to price in inflation. The move mirrors that in currency and international stock markets recently that speaks to a growing risk appetite.

MOO gained 1.8% over the last five days, more than doubling the 0.8% gain for the S&P 500 over that time. The move includes a surge of 2.5% on Monday - the biggest gain for the ETF since May 27.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF dropped 1.9% over the last five days in another sign that investors may be pricing in inflationary risks.