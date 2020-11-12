Inflation murmurs grow as agribusiness ETF jumps most in 6 months

The move higher in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) may be another sign that markets are are starting to price in inflation. The move mirrors that in currency and international stock markets recently that speaks to a growing risk appetite.
MOO gained 1.8% over the last five days, more than doubling the 0.8% gain for the S&P 500 over that time. The move includes a surge of 2.5% on Monday - the biggest gain for the ETF since May 27.
The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF dropped 1.9% over the last five days in another sign that investors may be pricing in inflationary risks.
The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the agricultural sector.
Zoetis, a maker of animal health products, is the ETF's largest holding with an allocation of 8.14%. Veterinary product maker IDEXX Laboratories and equipment maker Deere & Co were the second and third, with stakes of about 7.5% each.
The ETF isn't cheap. It has a forward price to earnings multiple of of 25, inline with the broader S&P 500.
The last time MOO was at these levels prior to the pandemic, the TLT was trading at a value of roughly a fifth lower than it is now. That implies food price inflation, in particular, may be rising more sharply than inflation more broadly.
If inflationary forces grow, though, MOO could see a tailwind and serve as a hedge.