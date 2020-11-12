Activist investor Jonathan Litt's investing firm, a significant shareholder of Apartment Investment and Management (AIV -2.0% ), delivers to AIV written requests from holders of more than 43% of AIV's outstanding shares to call a special meeting of shareholders.

At the special meeting, Land & Buildings Investment Management intends to present a non-binding resolution urging the REIT's board to put any proposed separation or spinoff involving the company to a vote of the company's shareholders at a duly called meeting.

In September, AIV, also called Aimco, announced plans to split into two separate companies, a move that Litt opposes.

The proposal would also urge the board to refrain from proceeding with any such separation or spinoff unless approved by a vote of a majority of AIV's shareholders.

Proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis had previously recommended shareholders support Land & Buildings' call for the special meeting.