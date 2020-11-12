As part of community solar programs and providing low-cost renewable energy to local homes and businesses, STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) announced its first onsite solar installation in Illinois, and its fifth solar installation in Massachusetts.

Facilitated by Black Bear Energy in partnership with STAG, and developed by Green Street Power Partners, these systems have an aggregate capacity of 3.5 MW and will generate 4.4M+ kWh of electricity annually - the equivalent of powering nearly 361 homes with solar.

Post the addition of these sites, STAG now hosts over 13.5 MW of solar nationally.

Asset construction commenced in July; systems expected to come early in Q4.

Illinois targets 4,300 MW by 2030 through the rapid expansion of solar presence across the state.