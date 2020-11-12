Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) reports gross merchandise value jumped 62% in Q3 and the digital platform GMC growth rate was 60%. The company says the increase in digital platform GMV was primarily driven by growth in active consumers to 2.7M in Q3, increased available supply from over 1.2K partners and growth of direct-to-consumer brand sales from New Guards.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at -$10M vs. -$36M a year ago.

CEO Jose Neves: "The Farfetch platform continued to accelerate in third quarter 2020, setting another quarterly GMV record and further indicating we are witnessing a paradigm shift in favor of online luxury. The Farfetch platform is not only capturing this opportunity but is helping drive this paradigm shift both for luxury consumers and brands."

Farfetch ended the quarter with cash of $757M vs. $322.4M in cash at the start of the year. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is primarily due to the private placement of convertible senior notes in the first half of 2020, partially offset by a net cash outflow from operating activities, mainly due to the funding of operations in the nine months to September, as well as New Guards’ investments into its brand portfolio.

Looking ahead, Farfetch sees Q4 digital platform GMV of $880M to $910M.