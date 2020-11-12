Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 5.8% in immediate postmarket action after its fiscal Q4 earnings, where results weren't as bad as analyst expected, with networks and streaming gains softening a COVID-19 revenue tumble in parks and studios, and Disney Plus subscriptions outpacing consensus.

Revenues overall declined about 23% to $14.7B, though analysts expected a 26%-plus drop.

And continuing operations swung to a loss of $580M from a profit of $1.25B - though again, expectations were for an operating loss of $854M.

Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $7.21B (up 11%); Parks, Experiences and Products, $2.58B (down 61%); Studio Entertainment, $1.595B (down 52%); Direct-to-Consumer and International, $4.85B (up 41%).

Operating income by segment: Media Networks, $1.86B (up 5%); Parks, Experiences and Products, -$1.1B (vs. year-ago gain of $1.38B); Studio Entertainment, $419M (down 61%); Direct-to-Consumer and International, -$580M (vs. year-ago -$751M).

Cash from continuing operations was $1.67B (down 3%); Free cash flow more than doubled to $938M.

Disney Plus hit 73.7M subscribers, the company says, easily outpacing expectations for 65.5M. ESPN Plus subscribers were 10.3M, vs. an expected 9.19M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release