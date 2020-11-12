Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares gain 3% after reporting Q4 results that included record quarterly revenue of $4.69B (+25% Y/Y) and a 56% EPS growth to $1.25.

Semiconductor Systems sales were up 33% to $3.1B. Applied Global Services increased 11% to $1.1B. Display and Adjacent Markets totaled $485M in this year's quarter compared to $457M last year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 45.7% vs. 43.8% in last year's quarter. Operating margin was 28.3% vs. 23.7%.

Record annual cash flow from operations totaled $3.8B.

"Applied Materials closed fiscal 2020 with record quarterly performance as demand for our semiconductor systems and services remains very strong," says CEO Gary Dickerson. "Our future opportunities have never looked better and, as powerful technology trends take shape, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate our customers’ roadmaps and outperform our markets."

For Q1, AMAT expects $4.75-5.15B in revenue (consensus: $4.53B) and EPS of $1.20-1.32 (consensus: $1.11).

