In a new C-suite development, Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) announces that it has appointed Kristy Chipman to be the company's new CFO.

The appointment will be effective on November 30.

Chipman will succeed Arne Haak, who will be stepping down from the role. Haak will remain with Ruth’s Hospitality Group as a strategic advisor through early 2021 to facilitate a seamless transition.

Chipman served recently as CFO for Orangetheory Fitness, where she led the finance and accounting team of the high-growth global fitness franchise with over 1,300 studios. She was also a VP at Domino's Pizza.

Source: Press Release