Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) announces encouraging data from the third arm in a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating imaging agent Tc99m tilmanocept in patients with active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

The third arm was designed to assess the magnitude of change of Tc99m tilmanocept signal localized to RA-involved joints in patients before and after treatment with an anti-TNF alpha therapy as well as to examine whether the localization or change in localization can serve as an early quantifiable predictor of treatment efficacy as determined by clinical assessments at 12 and 24 weeks.

Tc99m tilmanocept imaging from baseline to week 5 was predictive of clinical outcome at week 24 in 81% (n=13/16) of patients. At weeks 12 and 24, the positive predictive values (the probability that a positive result was truly positive for RA) were 100%. At weeks 12 and 24, the negative predictive values (the probability that a negative was truly negative for RA) were 83% and 77%, respectively.

CMO Michael Rosol says, “The ongoing analysis of our Phase 2B trial now includes patients followed for up to six months after beginning anti-TNF alpha therapy and provides us with more evidence that we can objectively predict treatment response early and with a high level of accuracy. We are excited that we are on track to possibly providing rheumatologists and those suffering with RA a noninvasive, quantifiable, early indicator of whether or not an anti-TNF alpha treatment is working. This could bring enormous benefit to these patients by assisting physicians in putting them on the right course of treatment earlier than would otherwise be possible today.”