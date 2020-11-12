Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources has granted key permits needed for water and utility work to build its Line 3 Pipeline replacement through the state.

The company says the decision from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, including the project's 401 Water Quality Certification, clears the way for a determination from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding federal permits.

The water permit is key to advancing construction of the Line 3 replacement running from Alberta to Superior, Wis.

Enbridge says it has now received all 10 of the DNR permits and authorizations for the safety and maintenance focused Line 3 replacement project, which still needs final permits and authorizations before construction can begin.

The approval follows last month's favorable judge's ruling that the state's pollution regulators properly considered the construction impacts of the project.