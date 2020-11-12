Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is up 8.8% after hours following its fiscal Q1 earnings, where it beat on top and bottom lines and topped expectations with its Q2 guidance.

Revenues fell 9.3% to $11.93B, with Security again proving a gainer against declines in platforms and applications.

Gross margin was 65.8%, a tick down from 65.9% a year ago. Product gross margin fell to 65.3% from 66.1%, and Service gross margin rose to 67.1% from 65.4%.

Net income fell about 11%, to $3.2B. (GAAP net income fell 26% to $2.2B.)

"Our Q1 results reflect good execution with strong margins in a challenging environment," says CFO Kelly Kramer. "We continued to transform our business through more software offerings and subscriptions, driving 10% year-over-year growth in remaining performance obligations. We delivered strong growth in operating cash flow and returned $2.3B to shareholders."

Revenue breakout: Product, $8.59B (down 13.1%); Service, $3.34B (up 1.9%). Product revenue was led by growth in Security, up 6%. Infrastructure Platforms was down 16% and Applications was down 8%.

Revenue by geographic segment: Americas, $7.2B (down 10%); EMEA, $2.96B (down 10%); APJC, $1.78B (down 7%).

Cash flow from operations was up 14%, to $4.1B. The company ended the quarter with $30B in liquidity, up from last quarter's $29.4B.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release