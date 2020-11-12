Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.33 misses by $0.18 ; GAAP EPS of -$0.40 misses by $0.07 .

Revenue of $180.3M (+3.6% Y/Y) beats by $21.67M .

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our global business continues to remain uncertain. While we continue to evaluate the effects of COVID-19 on our business, the overall severity and duration of adverse impacts related to COVID-19 on our business, financial condition, cash flows and/or results of operations for the fourth quarter 2020 and beyond cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

