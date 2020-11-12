Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) reports comparable stores fell 24% in Q3.

Sales of home and furniture significantly outperformed the other categories followed by ladies' accessories and lingerie and cosmetics. Sales of ladies' apparel were significantly below trend. Sales in the Eastern region moderately outperformed the Central and Western regions, respectively.

Consolidated gross margin improved 249 bps to 35.7% of sales during the quarter vs. 33.2% a year ago.

CEO update: "We have worked hard on inventory and expense control in unpredictable conditions throughout the pandemic. We achieved a 249 basis point gross margin improvement for the third quarter with ending inventory down 22%. Additionally, we cut expenses $100 million. As we enter this holiday season, one thing we can predict is the dedication of our associates and their exceptional service to our customers."

Shares of DDS are up 2.40% in AH trading.

