The Commerce Dept. has backed down from a deadline today on TikTok (BDNCE), saying it won't enforce its order that would have effectively shut down the popular app.

That move delays implementing a regulation that would have barred companies from offering TikTok as a mobile app and other companies (including Amazon.com and Alphabet) from offering it Web hosting.

The department pointed to a preliminary injunction against the shutdown, and said its order wouldn't go into effect "pending further legal developments."

Meanwhile, there's been little comment from President Trump or the administration on what was once an energetic effort to shut down TikTok or get it sold to U.S. interests.

Deals currently on the table - but hung up in ongoing negotiations - have Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) taking a combined 20% in TikTok Global, a new U.S.-based company that would run the video service.