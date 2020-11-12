Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) shares slide 5% AH following a Q3 report that included 52% Y/Y revenue growth to $289.4M and a loss per share that ballooned from $0.24 in last year's quarter to a $0.94 loss.

New contracts during the quarter included the U.S. Army ($91M), National Institutes of Health ($36M), and a renewal with an aerospace customer worth $300M.

Average revenue per customer through the first nine months of 2020 was $5.8M, up 38% on the year.

The company ended the quarter with $1.8B in cash and equivalents.

For Q4, the company forecasts $299-301M (consensus: $296M) and adjusted operating profit of $44-50M (consensus: $45.9M).

For the year, Palantir expects revenue of $1.07-1.072B (consensus: $1.058B) and adjusted operating profit of $130-136M vs. the prior forecast of $116-126M.

The company reiterates its 2021 revenue guidance of over 30% growth.

