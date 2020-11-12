Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) gains 2.3% in after-hours trading after guiding for double-digit growth in FY 2021 EPS.

Points to dollar value backlog at end of FY2020 that's almost 50% higher than a year ago and expectations of substantially lower interest expense.

Sees EPS growth in the year ending Sept. 30, 2021 even with a short-term reduction in community count.

Looking beyond FY2021: "With our deleveraging objective of reducing debt below $1B clearly in sight, we expect increased land and development spending during 2021 will allow us to increase the number of lots we own or control through options by year end, which we believe positions us for top and bottom line growth in the years ahead," said Chairman and CEO Allan P. Merrill.

Homebuilding revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 increased fell 12.2% Y/Y to $679.1M; had 1,737 of new home closings, down 13.8% Y/Y; average selling price rose 1.8% to $390.9K.

Q4 net new orders of 2,009, up 37.8%; sale/community/month rose 52.6% to 4.4; average community count fell 9.7% to 151.

Dollar value backlog of $995.3M at year-end, up 49.6%.

Q4 EPS from continuing operations of 82 cents increased from 8 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

