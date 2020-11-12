Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) seeks to enter into a JV, called RailPulse, with Norfolk Southern, GATX Corporation, Genesee & Wyoming and Watco for creating coalition expected to accelerate rail modal transformation through the advancement of GPS technology and other telematics across the North American railcar fleet.

"We’ve been leveraging artificial intelligence to develop actionable analytics and infrastructure to support the addition of telematics on railcars for nearly two years, and testing the reliability of certain analytics on our own fleet of leased railcars," CEO and President, Jean Savage commented.

RailPulse platform launch orth American rail shippers is expected by the end of 2022.