Houston American Energy (NYSEMKT:HUSA) says former President and CEO John Terwilliger will rejoin the company in the same roles and take a board seat, effective Dec. 1.

Current President and CEO James Schoonover will step down from the positions but remain on the company's board.

Terwilliger resigned from Houston American in April 2015 and was barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company for five years as part of a settlement reached with the SEC.

The company had been charged with misleading investors by exaggerating the extent of its oil reserves in Colombia and downplaying the risks.