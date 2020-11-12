Unity Software (NYSE:U) stock pulls back 4% despite posting Q3 beats with 53% Y/Y revenue growth to $200.8M and a $0.09 loss per share. Shares were heading into earnings up 54.5% since the listing.

Customers generating more than $100K in revenue TTM was 739 vs. 553 in last year's period.

Dollar-based net expansion rate was 144% compared to last year's 132%.

Net cash from operating activities totaled $20.6M with FCF of $10.9M.

Q4 outlook includes $200-204M in revenue (+27-29% Y/Y; consensus: $194.67M ), loss from operations of $35-40M, and a negative operating margin of 17-20%.

For FY20, Unity expects revenue of $752-756M (+39-40% Y/Y; consensus: $736.7M), loss from operations of $66-71M, and a negative operating margin of 9%.

