Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) has initiated a Phase 2 study of monoclonal antibody ANX005 in Huntington’s Disease (HD), a progressive movement disorder. Initial results from the trial expected in 2H of 2021.

The 24-subject trial is designed to assess safety, tolerability and biomarkers of target engagement and impact on neuro-degeneration.

ANX005 targets the initiating protein of the classical complement pathway, C1q, which binds to synapses in the brain thus leading to excess inflammation, tissue damage and patient disability

In addition to the HD indication, Annexon has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial of ANX005 in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and has received FDA fast track and orphan drug designations for the treatment of GBS.