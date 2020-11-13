Mortgages in forbearance continue to improve this week - Black Knight

The number of mortgages in active forbearance fell by 121K, or 4%, in the week ended Nov. 10, with the decline across investor classes as remaining October expirations were addressed, according the Black Knight McDash Flash data set.

As of Nov. 10, there were 2.74M mortgages in active forbearance plans, or ~5.2% of all active mortgages, down from 5.4% in the previous week. All together, they represent $559B in unpaid principal.

191K homeowners were removed from forbearance plans since the previous week.

Forbearance starts of 68K marked the lowest weekly total since the first week of October; new forbearance plans (excluding restarts) hit a COVID-era low of 31K.

Some 98K homeowners had their forbearance plans extended this week.

Estimated monthly principal and interest advances on active forbearance plans were $3.3B, down from $3.5B in the previous week.

Estimated monthly tax and insurance advances on active forbearance plans were $1.2B vs. $1.3B a week earlier.

