On Walt Disney's (NYSE:DIS) fiscal Q4 earnings call (ongoing), CFO McCarthy said that visibility was limited into future performance, and the company would again forgo a semiannual dividend payment.

The company had suspended its last dividend six months ago, though it was unclear until today whether that suspension might continue. Activist investor Dan Loeb in October urged the company to halt the dividend entirely and redirect those funds to investing in streaming. Disney says it expects to pay one again in the long term.

McCarthy's color for the upcoming quarter was laden with warnings. It expects Disneyland to be closed "at least through the end of fiscal Q1," and notes with the new lockdown in France, Disneyland Paris is also closed. Theatrical results will be meaningfully below the prior year (a tough comp as last year featured Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2), and home entertainment and stage plays will be "significantly" lower.

Merchandise licensing is adversely affected, also due to the tough comps, and ESPN is impacted by higher rights costs including some sports quarter-shifting.

CEO Bob Chapek addressed not only highlights from earnings (Disney Plus is "the real bright spot," he says) but also offered some timely color around company operations on the content side.

Notably, considering the studio-film shutdown affecting studios and cinema chains, he says that Disney has "restarted or completed production on all projects" impacted by COVID-19, and that it will have eight new projects "up and running" by January.

On the TV side, there are more than 100 projects in active production, he says.

Turning to Parks - where revenue slid 61% year-over-year - Chapek says the company has proved it can operate parks responsibly, pointing to reopenings around the world. But he kept up the company's simmering attacks on California: "We're extremely disappointed that the state of California continues to keep Disneyland closed."

"We believe state leadership should look objectively at what we've achieved successfully at parks around the world," Chapek says.

More info will come at an investor day in a month (Dec. 10), the execs promise, including "extraordinary content" coming for its streaming offerings.