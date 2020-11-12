Along with its quarterly earnings, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has named R. Scott Herren to take over as chief financial officer.

He's replacing Kelly Kramer, who's retiring after nine years with the company.

Since 2014, Herren served as senior VP and CFO at Autodesk. Previously he had served as senior VP of finance at Citrix Systems.

With a background in software, Scott will be instrumental in helping us accelerate our shift towards a software-based business model," says CEO Chuck Robbins. "Scott's experience operating in complex global environments and proven track record of profitable business growth, prudent financial controls and building winning teams will be a tremendous addition to Cisco.