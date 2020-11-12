Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) plunges 8.4% AH to $9.55 after Q3 results missed top and bottom line estimates with $900K (+18% Y/Y) and a $0.12 loss respectively.

Product sales increased 74% to $600K.

The company says 668 EV charging stations were sold, deployed, or acquired across 25 states.

Cash totaled $14.9M at the end of the quarter.

"Our momentum continued during the third quarter of 2020 despite the ongoing pandemic, which included challenges with logistics, shipping delays, and a decrease in driving patterns impacting utilization. Our continued growth was demonstrated by increased revenue driven by significant increases in product sales. However, the quarter's revenue was impacted by the timing of certain orders that we now expect to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020," says CEO Michael Farkas.

Press release.

