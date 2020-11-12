First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) says it will appeal a court ruling that invalidated an agreement between the company and the Mexican tax authority in connection with the 2012 Advance Pricing Agreement granted to its Primero Empresa Minera subsidiary.

The company's legal team believes the September decision by the Mexican Federal Court on Administrative Matters is flawed due to procedural irregularities and the failure to address relevant evidence and legal authorities.

On top of COVID-19 disrupting its operations in Mexico, First Majestic shares have been hurt by the ongoing Mexican tax dispute, Galt Research says in a report published recently on Seeking Alpha.