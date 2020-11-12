Chilean regulators accuse Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) of underpaying royalties by $11M and plan to take the company to international arbitration over what they say is a breach of its contract with the government.

The Corfo regulator, which oversees Albemarle's contract for lithium mining in Chile's Atacama salt flat, tells lawmakers the miner had misinterpreted the part of their agreement that outlines the basis for royalty payments, favoring a too-low commission on its sales.

Albemarle rejects the claims, Reuters reports, saying Corfo's call for arbitration is unnecessary and that it has met its royalty obligations and the contract makes clear such disputes can be settled without arbitration.

Two years ago, Corfo threatened Albemarle with arbitration over the definition of a preferential lithium price in a 2016 contract that increased the company's quota to extract the metal.