Liberty Media has closed its offering of $800M in 0.5% exchangeable senior debentures due 2050.

About 8.879M shares of Live Nation common stock are attributable to the debentures. With 11.0983 shares of Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) attributed to each $1,000 in principal, initial exchange price is $90.10 for each Live Nation share.

Net proceeds are earmarked for general purposes, which may include repaying indebtedness including its 2.25% exchangeable senior debentures due 2048, and settlement of the call spread between Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) and Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) related to 34.8M shares of Liberty's Live Nation common stock.