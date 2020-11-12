Drilling rights in the Permian Basin averaged $24K/acre in recent deals, down 67% from 2018, and the average price across all U.S. shale has plummeted to ~$5K/acre from $17K two years ago, Rystad Energy reports.

The plunge in acreage prices is a sign of the crisis facing U.S. oil and gas explorers, who are trying to survive a pandemic-driven decline in crude demand after more than a decade of debt-fueled production growth.

In ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) proposed $9.7B purchase of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), Concho's drilling rights were valued at $10,471/acre compared with $75,504/acre for Concho's 2018 acquisition of RSP Permian, according to Bloomberg.

Industry-wide costs for drilling and completing wells will probably drop as much as 5% next year because of consolidation, increased standardization and lower service costs, Rystad says.

Top Permian producers include CVX, OXY, PXD, FANG, EOG, APA, XOM, XEC, PE, RDS.A, DVN