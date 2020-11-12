Air Products cut at J.P. Morgan on Saudi Aramco contract problems
Nov. 12, 2020 1:04 PM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)APDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Air Products & Chemicals (APD -5.5%) has dropped 14% in the past two sessions following disappointing FQ4 results, and several analysts weigh in with negative sentiments.
- J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight with a $280 price target, cut from $310, and lowers its FY 2021 earnings forecast to $9.15/share from its earlier outlook for $9.75 and $8.38 in FY 2020, citing "unexpected contractual issues" with Aramco in Saudi Arabia.
- "The anchor to APD's EPS growth was to be its Jazan gasification project" but contractual problems have knocked the likelihood of success below 50%, JPM analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas says.
- Several other firms lower their stock price targets, including Credit Suisse, which trims its target to $305 from $317, also citing disappointing commentary on Jazan financing delays and the potential for extended downtime at its Lu'An coal gasification project in China.
- APD's two-day tumble has dragged shares to their lowest in four months.