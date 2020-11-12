Air Products cut at J.P. Morgan on Saudi Aramco contract problems

  • Air Products & Chemicals (APD -5.5%) has dropped 14% in the past two sessions following disappointing FQ4 results, and several analysts weigh in with negative sentiments.
  • J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight with a $280 price target, cut from $310, and lowers its FY 2021 earnings forecast to $9.15/share from its earlier outlook for $9.75 and $8.38 in FY 2020, citing "unexpected contractual issues" with Aramco in Saudi Arabia.
  • "The anchor to APD's EPS growth was to be its Jazan gasification project" but contractual problems have knocked the likelihood of success below 50%, JPM analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas says.
  • Several other firms lower their stock price targets, including Credit Suisse, which trims its target to $305 from $317, also citing disappointing commentary on Jazan financing delays and the potential for extended downtime at its Lu'An coal gasification project in China.
  • APD's two-day tumble has dragged shares to their lowest in four months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.