Baker Hughes hedges its bets with new non-oilfield partnership
Nov. 12, 2020 3:53 PM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)BKRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Baker Hughes (BKR -1.8%) says it is partnering with Germany's Wurth Group, the world's largest fastener company, to manufacture parts for industries outside of oil and gas, as the company seeks to diversify the better cope with the pandemic-fueled downturn.
- The company says its tie-up with Wurth will expand its design, manufacturing and 3D printing services to customers in renewables, power generation, maritime, automotive and aerospace industries.
- Oilfield services companies are seeking to diversify their businesses, as the pandemic and the global shift to renewables shrinks the oil and gas industry; the sector has lost 92K jobs since COVID-19 cut demand for crude in March.
- Earlier this week, Baker Hughes took another step to expand its footprint beyond oilfield services with its acquisition of Compact Carbon Capture.