Asian shares drop amid worries over spreading COVID-19 cases

Japan -0.75% .

China -1.21% .

Hong Kong -0.39% .

Australia -0.20% .

Reports of surging COVID-19 cases have had a sobering effect on markets that had advanced on hopes for a vaccine and expectations that pro-business policies will continue after last week’s U.S. elections.

“It feels a bit deflated today as investors look to hunker down for what is bound to be a winter of discontent. But beyond the market concerns, the vaccine cannot get here quick enough as what should be a festive time of the year looks bound to be weeks of holiday gloom," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a report.

Pessimism over scant chances the Democrats and Republicans will manage to reach agreement on further economic stimulus before the end of the year is another factor pulling shares lower, said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, market strategist at Mizuho Securities.

U.S. markets end lower yesterday as Chicago imposed lockdown. Futures almost flat Dow -0.14% . Nasdaq +0.22% . S&P -0.01% .

