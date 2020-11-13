Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) with its partner NeuroRx, announce that 150 patients (out of a targeted enrollment of 165) have been enrolled in the ongoing phase 2b/3 trial of RLF-100 (aviptadil) for treating respiratory failure in patients with critical COVID-19.

So far, no drug-related serious adverse events have been reported.

An open-label prospective study in critical COVID-19 patients has already shown a nine-fold hazard ratio advantage in both survival and recovery from respiratory failure with both statistically significant (P < .001).

More than 110 patients with similar severity have additionally been treated under an FDA EAP program.

Although the Phase 2b/3 study remains blinded, illustrative recoveries from signs of critical COVID-19 on chest x-ray within 10 days have been reported by study sites.

Enrollment completion is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Relief also reported today that its main shareholder, GEM Global Yield LLC SCS, has exercised 500M warrants. GEM has 86.66M warrants remaining in Relief.

