Shelton headed for confirmation vote for Fed board seat

The nomination of Judy Shelton has been stalled in the Senate due to wavering GOP support despite the finance committee clearing her by a narrow party-line 13-12 vote in July.

With Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) jumping on board, Mitch McConnell said he will now advance Shelton's name to the Senate floor for a confirmation vote, marking President Trump's latest imprint on the Federal Reserve.

Shelton has a long history of unorthodox economic commentary, like questioning the basic role of the Fed and advocating a return to the gold standard.

As one governor, she won't have disproportionate influence on monetary or regulatory policy, but she could dissent frequently from decisions or challenge the current Fed atmosphere.