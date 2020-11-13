The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation to Innate Pharma's (NASDAQ:IPHA) lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory Sézary syndrome (SS) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.

SS is the leukemic variant of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a heterogeneous group of non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas which arise primarily in the skin.

PRIME, akin to Breakthrough Therapy status in the U.S., provides for more intensive guidance on development and accelerated review of the market application.