European markets mostly lower amid surge in COVID-19 infections

London -0.64% , led by drop in energy stocks and stronger pound due to rising coronavirus infections.

Germany -0.21% .

France +0.01% . The French government said that there would be no easing for at least two weeks of the country’s second COVID-19 lockdown.

ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted in a speech that “a large number of people who lost their jobs in the spring left the labour force and stopped looking for work, with 3.2 million workers classified as ‘discouraged’.”

In addition, the ECB is concerned with how the coronavirus crisis is hitting different parts of the population.

The ECB has hinted that it is working on more monetary stimulus for the euro zone.

Earlier this week, Lagarde suggested the central bank could introduce more favorable conditions for banks and additional purchases of government bonds as it attempts to keep the economy alive.