BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) has priced follow-on public offering of 1M shares of its Series 1 common stock at $68.00/share.

Certain members of management and entities affiliated with directors are offering 4M shares of Series 1 common stock.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 750K shares.

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale by selling stockholders.

J.P. Morgan and Barclays are serving as lead book-running managers. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and KeyBanc Capital Markets are book-running managers.

Closing date is November 17.

