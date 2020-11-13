China will sign a mega trade deal this weekend with Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the 10 ASEAN member countries, wrapping up years of negotiations before the next U.S. administration comes into office.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which covers 30% of global GDP and trade, aims to reduce tariffs, strengthen supply chains with common rules of origin and codify new e-commerce rules.

Beijing has looked to RCEP as an opportunity to write regional rules and diversify its avenues of trade amid declining economic relations with the U.S. after it pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2017 and engaged in a broader tariff war.

"China has pulled off a diplomatic coup in dragging RCEP over the line," said Shaun Roache, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings. "While RCEP is shallow, at least compared to TPP, it is broad, covering many economies and goods, and this is a rarity in these more protectionist times."

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, MCHI, ASHR, YINN, TDF, EWH, GXC, KBA, YANG, CAF, CHIQ, CWEB, CHIX