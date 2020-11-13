ECB could create a digital currency within years

"My hunch is that it will come," ECB President Christine Lagarde said during a virtual panel discussion with her U.S. and British peers. "If it's cheaper, faster, more secure for the users then we should explore it. If it's going to contribute to a better monetary sovereignty, a better autonomy for the euro area, I think we should explore it."

It still might be two to four years before the project could be launched as the ECB addresses concerns over money laundering, privacy and the technology involved. "We're not racing to be first," Lagarde added. "We are moving ahead diligently, not incautiously. We will be prudent."

On the same panel, Jerome Powell said the Fed will "carefully and thoughtfully" review the issue, while Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said there's a "lot of hard work to think through the implications."

